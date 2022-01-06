Ohio car sales in 2021 ended on a high note

CLEVELAND — Numbers released by the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association Report show Northeast Ohio dealers sold more than 236,000 new vehicles in 2021.

That number is about 800 less than the year before, showing both years were basically the same as far as sales in our market.

Lou Vitantonio, the president of the Association, said Ohio auto dealers were fortunate enough to remain open during the pandemic, unlike dealers in other states who were shut down.

However, the ongoing supply and production disruptions will continue to affect sales in 2022.

“There are cars available on the lots, but you just have to be understanding that what's there is what's available and at the price that you can afford and then you've got to move on,” Vitantonio said. “And it's just it's something we've never experienced.”

When it comes to car companies, Ford again remained in the top spot for sales in Northeast Ohio, followed by Chevrolet, Honda, Jeep, Kia and Toyota.

This comes as General Motors just lost its title as the top automaker in the country to Toyota.

“Either Chevrolet or Ford really heavy market in our area for employees, and they still retain employees, whether they're still working or not. They're still living here and we have the engine plants and obviously, we have the Jeep plant in Toledo. We have the stamping plant in Parma. So we have a good concentration of those folks that are contributing a lot to our industry in our market,” he said.

The sales figures are based on vehicle registration reports from the Ohio Bureau of Moto Vehicles from 21 surrounding Northeast Ohio.

