Tips to avoid porch pirates with holiday shopping in full swing

CLEVELAND — The holidays are here and with them come a surge in online shopping. But with packages being delivered to doorsteps across Northeast Ohio, many people are reporting that porch pirates are cashing in on the increase of packages left alone outside.

According to Security.org, 49 million Americans have had a package stolen in the past 12 months, which totals more than $2.4 billion in losses. In Ohio, 18% of participants in a survey reported having had a package stolen from them in the past 12 months.

Here are some ways to avoid porch pirates from getting away with your purchases:

Ship to store- When shopping online, check to see if shipping is available to the closest location to you and pick the order up instead of having it left on your porch.

Use delivery lockers- If possible, have you purchases delivered to a designated locker, like an Amazon Hub Locker, that features a unique code in order to open the locker and access the packages.

Ship to work office- Check to see if your place of employment will allow you to have packages sent there instead of your home.

See something, say something- If you see theft happening, report it.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.