Mysterious deaths of mutilated cattle being investigated

There's a mystery in Texas that's baffling investigators. Numerous cows have been found mutilated.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, ranchers found a 6-year-old longhorn dead on their property last week.

"A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill. "

Investigators said there were no signs of a struggle and the area around the animal did not appear disturbed. Authorities noted that there were no footprints or tracks in the area.

"Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks," the sheriff's office said.

While investigating the death of the longhorn, authorities said they learned of six similar deaths involving cows in counties north of Houston. Each of the incidents reportedly occurred in different locations, pastures, and herds.

"The other cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jawline and the tongue, once again, completely removed," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said there have been similar incidents reported across the U.S. and it's working with other agencies to find answers.

