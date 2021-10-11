Nestlé Toll House Has Four New Holiday Cookie Flavors

The holidays will be here before you know it, and Nestle Toll House is already getting ready by giving us some brand-new cookie dough flavors the sweeten the season.

Hitting store shelves nationwide in November, you’ll find the classic holiday flavors of peppermint cocoa and gingerbread in new ready-to-bake cookie dough packs. The peppermint cocoa dough features cocoa cookie dough with red and white peppermint chunks, while the gingerbread dough is topped with holiday sprinkles.

The brand also has new red velvet cookie dough, which is mixed with white morsels reminiscent of cream cheese frosting, and new Snow Day dough, which is white chip cookie dough with snowflake sprinkles and sugar crystals.

Nestle Toll House is also bringing back their M&M’S Minis holiday cookie dough, which is sugar cookie dough with red and green M&M’S Minis. Each package makes 20 festive cookies.

If you’d prefer to make your own holiday cookies, the brand is also releasing new Peppermint Hot Cocoa Morsels & More. These will add a hint of chocolate and peppermint to your holiday baking, whether it’s cookies or other treats like peppermint bark. Each bag includes milk chocolate morsels, swirled peppermint squares and mini marshmallows.

Pillsbury’s holiday cookie dough should once again be hitting store shelves as well, including candy cane and gingerbread dough logs. Their ready-to-bake shaped dough themed with an “Elf” design will also be returning, along with Christmas trees, reindeer and snowmen shapes.

It doesn’t get much easier than opening a package and sticking ready-made dough pieces in the oven. But, if you want your holiday treats completely already baked, Sam’s Club has a 60-count tray of assorted holiday cookies for just $19.98. Also, Harry & David sells boxes of pre-made cookies, including a Big Book of Christmas Cookies that’s on Daphne Oz’s list of favorite holiday goodies.

The Christmas cookie box includes a total of 38 cookies with seven varieties, including raspberry-filled tree-cutout shortbread, caramel apple raisin and double chocolate cherry. Priced at $34.99, it comes in a decorative box ready for gift-giving.

Are you ready for some holiday baking?

