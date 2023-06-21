New limited-edition Tic Tac flavor is inspired by Sprite soda

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As if the minty taste of Tic Tacs weren’t already refreshing enough, the brand has teamed up with Sprite to launch a Tic Tac that also captures the lemon-lime sizzle of the soft drink.

New Tic Tac Sprite mints have flavors inspired by the soft drink, of course — but The Ferrero Group, the maker of Tic Tacs, says the mints provide the “tingly, refreshing feeling” you would expect from a combination of the two brands.

The limited-edition flavor is in stores now, although Tic Tac does not say how long it will be around. You’ll find it in three sizes: 50-count (.84 ounce), 60-count (1 ounce) and 200-count (3.4 ounces).

Tic Tac

Tic Tac Sprite follows the launch of Tic Tac Coca-Cola, which hit stores in 2020. Both flavors are the result of a partnership with The Coca-Cola Company.

While those were also a limited edition, the flavor is actually still in stores now. The Ferrero Group says in a news release that these Tic Tacs give consumers an “incomparable taste experience which combines the refreshment of Coca-Cola with the iconicity of Tic Tac.”

While soda-flavored Tic Tacs are certainly unique, the brand also has other non-mint varieties, offering single flavors like Orange and Freshmints and mixes like Strawberry & Cream and Fruit Adventure.

Ferrero International

Soda flavors are actually having a bit of a moment right now, with Blue Bell recently launching a Dr Pepper ice cream.

Dr Pepper Float ice cream blends vanilla ice cream with Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet for a much-less-messy way to enjoy a Dr Pepper float. You can eat it in a bowl or atop a cone. Or, use it in a float anyway in place of vanilla ice cream for an even stronger Dr Pepper flavor.

The ice cream is a limited-time offering, but Blue Bell says it will be in stores through 2024 in both pints and half-gallons. It is available in the 23 states where you can buy other Blue Bell flavors. You can also order it online and have it shipped right to your door.

Blue Bell

What is your favorite soda flavor?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.