Cleveland Fire assists Cleveland Police in getting man off roof

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters assisted officers from the Cleveland Division of Police with getting a man off of a roof in Cleveland early Thursday morning.

News 5’s overnight news tracker was outside a home in the 4200 block of Hodgson Avenue where a man was seen on top of a roof.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Man on the roof of the home of Hodgson Avenue in Cleveland.

Police surrounded the home and waited for the Cleveland Division of Fire to bring a ladder to get him down.

He eventually came down and was taken by EMS for evaluation.

About a block away from the home, a car crashed into a parked car on Poe Avenue.

News 5 has reached out to police to see if the crash and the man on the roof are connected in any way.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

