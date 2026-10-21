1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Absolut Lounge in Akron

AKRON, Ohio. — A 36-year-old man died after a shooting outside Absolut Lounge in Akron late Tuesday, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Akron police and emergency medical services responded to the 400 block of East South Street at approximately 10:39 p.m. Oct. 20 after receiving a report of a shooting, according to police.

First responders found the man in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he died at 11:06 p.m.

Lt. Michael Murphy said an altercation began inside Absolut Lounge and continued outside. Investigators believe two men exchanged gunfire, killing one man and wounding another person in the leg.

Police have detained a person of interest. No charges have been filed.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide.