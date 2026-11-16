15-year-old boy dies after shooting in Akron, officials say

AKRON, Ohio. — A 15-year-old boy died Sunday night after being shot in the chest at a residence in southwest Akron, according to officials.

Officials said they were called to a home in the 2300 block of 20th Street SW at 7:32 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting.

According to officials, first responders found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officials said the victim's identity will be released after positive identification is made and an autopsy is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.