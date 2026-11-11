2 dead after domestic violence call at Stark County home

STARK COUNTY, Ohio. — A domestic violence call in Stark County ended with two people dead Tuesday morning, and investigators are piecing together what happened inside the home on Broadway Avenue Northeast in Nimishillen Township.

Deputies say a woman called 911 around 3 a.m. and told them a man had shot a woman inside the home. She said she was hiding until help arrived.

When deputies went inside, they say the man shot himself.

Deputies say 64-year-old Jeffery Denton later died at the hospital and 70-year-old Lorene Denton died at the scene.

The woman who called for help was found safe in an upstairs closet. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The investigation continues.