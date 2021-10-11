7:30PM: Justin Bibb, Kevin Kelley face off in Cleveland Mayoral Debate

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's two remaining mayoral hopefuls will face off for another debate Monday evening.

Justin Bibb, a nonprofit executive, and Kevin Kelley, president of Cleveland City Council, will take part in the "Cleveland Mayoral Debate: Voters First" presented by the City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream Public Media.

The 90-minute debate is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. You can watch it live in the player below:

Ideastream Public Media senior host and producer Rick Jackson will host the debate and will be joined by a panel of journalists including Nick Castele, senior reporter/producer at Ideastream Public Media; Lawrence Daniel Caswell, field coordinator at Cleveland Documenters and Elizabeth McIntyre, executive editor at Crain's Cleveland Business.

During the debate, Clevelanders will speak in pre-recorded videos about the things that matter to them and to their communities, such as economic development, infrastructure and arts in the community, asking Bibb and Kelley about their stances on numerous issues.

The two have already made clear some of the points of emphasis they'd implement if voted in as mayor with public safety being a top concern for both.

