UPDATES: 2021 Primary Election Day in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — Today is Primary Election day, and residents in several cities will take to the polls to vote for their next mayor and members of city council.

When polls open and close

Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Who's voting?

The following cities have primary elections today: Bay Village, Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights, Lakewood and Solon.

Where do I vote?

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections can help you find your polling location. Click here.

The Cleveland Mayoral Race

Two of the seven candidates will face each other in November in the General Election. The seven candidates are: Justin Bibb, Ross DiBello, Basheer Jones, Kevin Kelley, Dennis Kucinich, Zack Reed and Sandra Williams. News 5 sat down with each candidate and asked them questions on a wide range of issues, which included the West Side Market, Cleveland’s lakefront, Cleveland stadiums, plans to bring jobs to Cleveland, their vaccination status, housing and education. Click here for our coverage of the race.

Voter turnout

We’ll have results on the Cleveland mayor and council races, and others, online tonight and at News 5 at 11.

