AAA offers free car battery checks in Cleveland ahead of winter weather

CLEVELAND — AAA East Central is offering free car battery and electrical system checks for Cleveland-area residents as colder temperatures begin to approach.

The auto club says summer heat can damage the internal components of a vehicle's battery, making it more likely to fail when temperatures drop during the winter months.

AAA officials said dead batteries are the leading reason for service calls each winter, prompting the organization to encourage drivers to have their batteries tested before cold weather arrives.

The free inspections are designed to help motorists identify potential issues and avoid unexpected breakdowns during the winter driving season.