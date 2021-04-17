Peaceful march for Black lives held Saturday afternoon in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A peaceful march to bring attention to Black lives and police brutality was held in Shaker Heights Saturday afternoon.

The event organizers—Shaker 4 Black Lives and the Shaker Heights Anti-Racism Coalition—said participants gathered at Gridley Triangle "in protest of Daunte Wright and the countless lives that have been lost to police brutality."

Protesters marched from Gridley Triangle to the Shaker Heights Police Department.

“Right now the goal is healing. And we're also sending a message that we're a community, and that we're watching the police, not only here locally, but nationally," said Shaker Heights Anti-Racism Coalition co-founder Jennifer Carter.

“We’re trying to send a strong message in a peaceful manner and that's what we do, and we want to advocate for people of color in our city in Shaker Heights and nationally," Shaker Heights Anti-Racism Coalition co-founder Jane Arnoff Logsdon said.

The protest sought the following:

Mental Health professionals to respond to mental health and quality of life calls.

The city of Shaker Heights to research further about alternatives that do not require a police response.

"Daunte Wright was murdered by the police over a misdemeanor warrant when he tried to flee. This is why we march. George Floyd said, 'I can’t breathe.' This is why we march. Desmond Franklin was shot and killed by an off duty Cleveland police offer. His killer is still free. This is why we march. Shaker Heights police still uses racial profiling. This is why we march," event organizers said in a news release.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.