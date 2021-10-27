Bay Village reveals new clues in Amy Mihaljevic case, ask for public's help

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — New DNA evidence could help Bay Village Police solve a decades-old cold case.

Wednesday marks 32 years since Amy Mihaljevic went missing, the 10-year-old girl’s body was found in Ashland County and police said she was stabbed to death.

As seasons have changed these past 32 years, technology has done the same.

That's why Bay Village police are so focused on a curtain found 300 yards away from Mihaljevic’s body in a field in Ashland County in 1990.

“It was always thought that the curtain was connected somehow,” said Bay Village Sgt. Edward Chapman. “Now with the advancement of DNA technology and testing, we were able to do determine that Amy’s hair was indeed on that curtain.”

Investigators are urging anyone who can help identify the curtain to contact them.

“The curtain is unique, it almost appears to be handmade,” said Chapman. “We're hoping that now knowing those are connected, someone will recognize it.”

News 5 has reported regularly on developments in this case since Amy’s disappearance on October 27, 1989 and police say this development could lead them to a suspect.

“We’re hopeful for the whole thing, we want justice for Amy,” said Chapman. “It only takes that one person who will call in and give us information.”

Anyone with information should contact Bay Village Police at 440-871-1234 or bvpd@cityofbayvillage.com.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.