The Cleveland Asian Festival, celebrating food, culture and dance, kicks off May 21 in AsiaTown

CLEVELAND — Located just a few blocks of Downtown Cleveland, the city’s AsiaTown neighborhood boasts worldly eats rooted in tradition and family recipes that come from the kitchens of family-owned businesses. It’s in this neighborhood that the Cleveland Asian Festival will celebrate all this and more in May.

There are some things to keep in mind, and probably the most important one is to come hungry, seriously.

From Bahn mi and chutney to dumplings and lo mein, there will be a smorgasbord of food that celebrates the diversity of this rich neighborhood.

The festival will feature cultural dancing, music and demonstrations that are fun for the whole family.

If you are up for the challenge, there will be the popular sumo wrestling competitions where participants battle each other inside inflatable sumo wrestler costumes. There is also a sushi-eating contest.

Courtesy of Destination Cleveland. Cleveland Asian Festival.

After eating and taking in the sights and sounds, consider stopping by the World Marketplace featuring over 100 vendors and exhibitors.

In addition to entertainment and food, there will be free health screenings inside the Health Pavilion inside Asia Plaza.

The dates of the Cleveland Asian Festival are Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The annual festival offers free admission. Parking is free and there are free shuttle rides to and from the festival, located at 2999 Payne Avenue.

For a complete schedule, click here.

