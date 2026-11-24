CLEVELAND, Ohio — Black Friday shopping has changed. The days of waking up early, fighting crowds and racing through store doors for one-day-only deals are largely behind us.

Today, the discounts are rolling in days — sometimes weeks — before Thanksgiving. And while that gives shoppers more time to compare prices, consumer experts say it also creates more opportunities to get fooled by a so-called deal.

This year, Cleveland-area shoppers are taking different approaches to stretch their holiday budgets.

For Dylanne Weese, that means doing her homework before buying one of the most popular gifts on her son's wish list: LEGOs.

"My son, he loves Legos," Weese said.

Before purchasing a Minecraft-themed LEGO set at the Steelyard Commons Target, she compared prices across multiple retailers, including LEGO.com and Target's Crocker Park location.

Ultimately, she found the best price at Target — but there's another trick LEGO shoppers can use to make sure they're getting the most bang for their buck.

Joanie Demer, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady, recommends comparing the cost per brick, a figure shoppers can calculate using the total number of pieces listed on the box.

The average LEGO set can cost between 10 and 13 cents per brick, according to Demer.

Her advice? Look for prices below 7 cents per brick. On Black Friday, getting below 5 cents per brick is an especially good deal.

And don't limit your shopping to gifts under the tree.

Demer says those savings can also make it a good time to stock up on birthday presents and other gifts throughout the year.

Price matching could make Black Friday shopping easier

One of the biggest trends Demer and fellow Krazy Coupon Lady co-founder Heather Wheeler are watching this year is aggressive price matching among major retailers.

Target, Walmart and Amazon are increasingly competing for shoppers by offering many of the same popular deals.

"We're seeing rampant price matching," Demer said. "You can actually get most of the same really hot deals at all three places, and you can do most of them from home."

That means shoppers may not have to battle crowds or drive from store to store to find the lowest price.

For Mehki Baker, who is shopping for seven children — including four nephews, two nieces and his daughter — Black Friday is an annual opportunity to save hundreds of dollars.

His strategy includes shopping Amazon but also checking whether an item costs less online or in a physical store.

He says that extra comparison shopping helps him save money while making sure the kids are happy and the bills still get paid.

Don't let a sale sign fool you

Not every shopper is convinced Black Friday will deliver big savings.

Patty Breslin expects to pay more this holiday season, even with retailers advertising discounts.

Wheeler says consumers have good reason to be cautious. She warns that some retailers may inflate an item's regular price before marking it down, making a discount look much bigger than the actual savings.

"You have to remember that not every sale is a good deal," Wheeler said. "You can't just assume that because it's on sale, it's a good deal."

That's why experts recommend checking an item's price history, comparing prices across retailers and resisting the pressure to buy something simply because a countdown clock or limited-time promotion makes it feel urgent.

Weese agrees that shoppers have to look beyond the advertised discount.

"It looks like you're getting the deal, but you're not," she said.

5 ways to shop smarter this Black Friday

Compare prices before you buy: Check multiple retailers, including online and in-store prices.

Watch the price history: Make sure the advertised discount reflects a real reduction.

Know your numbers: For LEGO shoppers, compare the cost per brick. Look for less than 7 cents, with less than 5 cents being an especially strong Black Friday price.

Take advantage of price matching: Check whether Target, Walmart or other retailers will match a competitor's advertised price.

Don't buy just because it's on sale: If you wouldn't have purchased the item at its regular price, a discount doesn't automatically make it worth buying.

The bottom line: Black Friday may last longer than a single day, but the goal remains the same — get the gifts you want without spending more than you need to.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

