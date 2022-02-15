Cleveland native Cheryl White made history as first Black female jockey in America

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native Cheryl White made history when she became America's first Black female jockey when she was just 17 years old.

She got her start at the Thistledown Race Track in North Randall.

On the 1971 edition of Jet Magazine, she made headlines when she graced the cover with the headline "Teen-aged girl cracks barrier on race track."

Her career spanned two decades that included 227 wins and earnings of $762,624.

The New York Times wrote about her career and life following her death in 2019 at the age of 65.

