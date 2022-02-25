Cleveland will always remember Frank Robinson, the first Black manager in the major leagues

CLEVELAND — While Frank Robinson only played 100 of his 2,808 career games in Cleveland, it was during his time here that he transcended from being a feared slugger to a social and cultural trailblazer who will always be remembered and adored in Cleveland.

In 1975, as his playing days came to an end with Cleveland, Robinson was named the club’s player-manager. He became the first Black person to manage an American League team, and, memorably, he hit a home run in his first at-bat as player-manager.

Robinson was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

In 2005, President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Fans and visitors in Cleveland can visit his statue in Heritage Park, located just outside Progressive Field.

He died on Feb. 7, 2019.

