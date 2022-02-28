E.F. Boyd and Son's Funeral Home: One of Cleveland's oldest Black funeral homes

CLEVELAND — E. F. Boyd and Son’s Funeral Home is one of the oldest Black funeral homes in Cleveland.

First-generation Elmer F. Boyd opened his first funeral home in Cleveland in 1905.

Over the years, family members of Boyd joined the business.

In 2012, William F. Boyd Sr., a second-generation, was honored as one of the longest-serving funeral directors in America by having East 89th Street between Carnegie and Quincy avenues named after him.

One hundred years later, the Boyd family continues to provide compassionate care to those who lost a loved one.

