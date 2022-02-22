Remembering Dorothy Dandridge, Cleveland native who became first Black woman nominated for an Academy Award

CLEVELAND — From Cleveland to Hollywood, Dorothy Dandridge made history and broke barriers in entertainment.

She started her show business career early at the age of 5 when she joined her mother and sister Vivian as a singing trio. She performed ballet at Cleveland churches and schools, becoming known with her sister as the Wonder Children.

She was a child when her family moved to Los Angeles. She first appeared in the 1937 Marx Brothers comedy "A Day at the Races."

One of her most notable roles was as the titular "Carmen Jones" in the 1954 musical with an all-Black cast. She became the first African American woman to receive an Academy Award nomination.

