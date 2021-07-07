Sen. Sherrod Brown shares personal photos of Capitol after Jan. 6 insurrection for first time

WASHINGTON — For the first time since the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Sen. Sherrod Brown has shared his photos of the damage done inside the building after insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breached the Capitol as a joint session of Congress began to count Electoral College votes.

On Wednesday, exactly six months after the attack, Brown shared photos he took the day after the insurrection.

This is the first time I’m sharing my photos from January 6th.



I took these exactly six months ago - the morning after the insurrection.



This is what I saw in the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/1atviIbBwa — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 7, 2021

On the day of the Capitol attack, Brown tweeted that he and his staff were safe after they were forced to stay locked in the Senate chamber as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol hallways and offices.

My staff and I are safe.



The violence at the Capitol needs to end now.



The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 6, 2021

