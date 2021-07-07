Watch
NewsChaos in the Capitol

Actions

Sen. Sherrod Brown shares personal photos of Capitol after Jan. 6 insurrection for first time

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than unite behind a bipartisan investigation like the one that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing former President Donald Trump or his supporters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol Breach Politics
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 12:29:42-04

WASHINGTON — For the first time since the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Sen. Sherrod Brown has shared his photos of the damage done inside the building after insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breached the Capitol as a joint session of Congress began to count Electoral College votes.

On Wednesday, exactly six months after the attack, Brown shared photos he took the day after the insurrection.

On the day of the Capitol attack, Brown tweeted that he and his staff were safe after they were forced to stay locked in the Senate chamber as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol hallways and offices.

RELATED: 'The violence at the Capitol needs to end now' — Sen. Brown reports that he and his staff are safe

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.