LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Another show has been canceled.

Beck Center in Lakewood announced that Elf the Musical will be canceling their Wednesday and Thursday performances due to COVID-19.

Anyone who purchased a ticket from the Beck Center will receive a full refund within seven to 10 business days.

Tickets are still available for the Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. shows.

Beck Center said a decision will be made on Dec. 28 if the final shows will be canceled.