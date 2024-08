Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third time DeWine has gotten COVID-19.

According to a press release, DeWine started experiencing symptoms Monday and worsened overnight.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been on the rise since June.

