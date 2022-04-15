Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician.

DeWine had been experiencing mild symptoms including a runny nose, headache, body aches and a sore throat and after testing for the virus, got the positive results, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The governor's wife Fran is experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative, DeWine's office said.

Both the governor and his wife are fully vaccinated, each having received a two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.

On Friday evening, DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment in response to his positive COVID-19 test and symptoms. The governor's office stated he is in quarantine, in accordance with CDC COVID-19 diagnosis protocol.

DeWine had a false positive test in August 2020, missing a campaign stop from former president Donald Trump. At that time, DeWine did not have symptoms and later tested negative. The governor was also exposed to the virus in November and December 2021, isolating from in-person events and continuing to test negative through both instances.

