Campers in Ohio urged to take COVID-19 precautions after outbreak reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is urging campers in Ohio to take COVID-19 precautions after the state received reports of outbreaks of the virus linked to two residential camps in the western part of the state.

In response to the outbreaks, ODH issued updated guidance for residential camping which includes masking, social distancing, hand washing and frequent sanitation at camps with campers who are not fully vaccinated.

The guidance specifies how to safely congregate and when not to wear a mask, and the guidance is encouraged to be layered together to provide the most protection.

“If not everyone at a residential camp is fully vaccinated, the layering of strategies is critical to protecting campers, staff, and volunteers,” said Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, chief medical officer at ODH. “This is especially important as a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 settles in our state. Taking these precautions can help reduce the likelihood of spread and allow everyone to safely participate in camp activities.”

ODH also continues encouraging Ohioans who are able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccination is our most effective tool for preventing COVID-19 and putting the pandemic behind us,” Vanderhoff said. “These vaccines save lives and will help ensure Ohioans are able to enjoy many more summers to come.”

To read the full guidance for residential campers, click here.