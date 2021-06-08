Local hospitals see steady decline in COVID hospitalizations after slight surge in March

As we begin to emerge on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic and slowly return to normal, hospitals across Northeast Ohio are beginning to see a steady decline in the number of patients admitted with the virus.

New data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provide details on how many patients were admitted to area hospitals for COVID-19 over the past year.

The chart below shows the total number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases in adults each week at 11 Northeast Ohio hospitals, from July 2020 through May of this year.

The statistics show that after the significant peak we hit in November of last year, hospitalizations drastically dropped, before another slight surge in March of this year.

As more vaccines become available for Ohioans, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations continues to decline, reaching the lowest levels in months for most hospitals in our area.

As of June 7, there were just 516 total COVID patients in all of Ohio’s hospitals, accounting for 1.9% of beds used, and 164 COVID patients in the state’s ICUs, using 3.43% of the state’s ICU beds.

To date, nearly 60,000 Ohioans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, 8,181 patients have been admitted to the ICU, and 19,980 have died as a result of the virus.

