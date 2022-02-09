Lost or damaged your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here is what to do.

CLEVELAND — Many local health departments say more people seem to be losing or have damaged COVID vaccine cards and they're noticing an increase in requests for replacements.

Now, the Summit County Public Health Department is just one of many across Northeast Ohio reassuring callers.

“Regardless of where you would have received it, you should have your record in there,” said Donna Skoda, Summit County Public Health Commissioner.

When you got the COVID vaccine, your personal information was registered with the state department of health, not the CDC. However, since Ohio doesn't allow public access to all health and vaccination records online, you’ll have to call your county board of health.

“We'll look at their record and we'll print the record out of the system,” Skoda explained. ‘It's on an 8.5 by 11 sheet of paper and that's what we can give them so that they can have proof of their vaccine.”

According to Skoda, you will not get a new COVID vaccine card because “it has a very specific lot number on it and it has all sorts of information. It would take us forever to find those in the thousands of lot numbers we have.”

So to request a copy of your records, you will need to fill out an authorization of release form with a copy of your photo ID. Then, either e-mail the form, or mail in a printed copy. You should get your vaccine records between 14 to 21 business days.

Pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart keep records of all vaccinations as well. So, if you got vaccinated there, contact the store. We found CVS patients can get a copy through its app or website.

Walmart patients can get their information digitally through a QR code. You can also contact your local doctor. There may be a way to access your information through the "MyChart" app if they use it.

Skoda recommends keeping a picture of your vaccine card on your phone in case you lose it. Both apple and android phones have options to hide that picture to keep it safe.

For more information about COVID vaccine records requests, click here.

If you need to replace your vaccine card, contact your health department below:

