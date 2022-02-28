Top doctor encourages parents to embrace easing of masking in schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The start of a new school week looked different in many districts Monday, as the CDC eased masking recommendations for most communities in our country.

That change prompted some parents to keep face coverings at home, while others sent their children with that added layer of protection.

News 5 spoke with a doctor at Metro Health Hospital to learn more about the potential impact of lifting mask mandates moving forward.

He's helped us gauge the impact of the coronavirus on our community as one of the top doctors at Metro Hospital.

"I have a four-year-old and a six-year-old. This is a welcomed change from the CDC," said David Margolious.

With COVID-19 cases dropping significantly, school districts that haven’t done so already are dropping mask requirements both in the classroom and on school buses.

"Right now, we're in an incredible place in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Relieving these mandates and these rules will help kids kind of return to some normalcy," said Margolious.

Margolius, a co-signer of a movement called "Urgency for Normal," said up until now masking in schools only provided a "marginal benefit."

"It's good to finally see the science catch up there and really relieve kids and parents of mandatory masking," said Margolious.

Despite COVID-19 still lurking in our community, the father of two says now is the time to remain focused on adults who are most vulnerable and ease up on restrictions for children who he said are typically less impacted by the virus.

"My four-year-old has almost half of his life he's been at school not able to see the smiles of his classmates and of his teacher," said Margolious.

Case counts in Cuyahoga County are currently at the lowest level we've seen since last summer when there was so much promise and hope.

"You should feel that way now, things are looking really good in our area," said Margolious.

Margolious encouraged fellow parents to celebrate and allow their children to reconnect both socially and emotionally with their classmates.

"Looking forward to seeing more smiling faces of kids, for them to be able to respond emotionally, to have more playdates, to do more extra-curricular activities," said Margolious.