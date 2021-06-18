10 AM: Gov. Mike DeWine discusses COVID-19 vaccine with student athletes and coaches

WORTHINGTON , Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, along with students and coaches, will hold a news conference Friday to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations and student athletes.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Thomas Worthington Track in Worthington, Ohio. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

DeWine will be joined by Ohio High School Athletic Association Director Doug Ute, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and coaches and athletes from area high schools.

