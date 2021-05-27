10 AM: Gov. Mike DeWine holds news conference with Ohio Vax-a-Million winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the first drawing of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference with the first round of winners.

Abbigail Bugenske, from Silverton in Hamilton County, near Cincinnati, was the first winner of the $1 million prize.

Joseph Costello, from Englewood, near Dayton, won the four-year college scholarship.

More than two million Ohioans entered the drawing to win a $1 million prize, and 104,386 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship.

The entry period for the next Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing ends May 30 at 11:59: p.m.

The Vax-a-Million program, which is being run by the Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health, is awarding one vaccinated adult Ohio resident with $1 million each Wednesday for the next five weeks. The names of the winners will be announced live on-air during a special Ohio Lottery broadcast on News 5 Cleveland at 7:29 p.m. each Wednesday.

The winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university will also be every Wednesday night; that winner is drawn from a pool of vaccinated Ohioans aged 12-17.

