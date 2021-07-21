10 AM: Ohio Department of Health and UH give briefing on vaccine safety, efficacy and side effects

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health and University Hospitals will hold a joint news conference Wednesday to discuss vaccine hesitancy among Ohioans and answers questions about vaccine safety, efficacy and side effects.

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Pediatrician Patty Manning-Courtney and Associate Medical Director of Pediatric Infection Control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital Dr. Amy Edwards will speak during the news conference.

