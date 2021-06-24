11:30AM: Ohio Dept. of Health to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health will be discussing the COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis at a news conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by cardiology experts Dr. Suarabh Rajpal and Dr. Simon Lee to discuss cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine that the CDC is monitoring.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said in a report on May 17 that the condition, known as myocarditis, seems to occur predominantly in adolescent and young adult men.

The CDC added that it typically appears four days after their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC added that most cases appear mild, but they are conducting follow-ups of the patients.

