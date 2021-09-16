11 AM: Ohio Department of Health holds COVID-19 briefing Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health will hold a news conference to share updates about COVID-19 in Ohio.

ODH Medical Director Bruce Vanderhoff will speak with fellow medical experts during the briefing.

He will be joined by Michael Canady, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Holzer Health System and Brian Kaminski, MDO, Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety, ProMedica.

