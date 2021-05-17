11 AM: Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Lottery outline Vax-a-Million details

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission will hold a press conference on Monday morning, releasing details regarding the recently announced Vax-a-Million drawings set to take place over the course of five weeks.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

During the press conference, Stephanie McCloud, director of the Ohio Department of Health and Pat McDonald, director Ohio Lottery, will release the official terms and conditions of the contest as well as the eligibility information about the five $1 million giveaways.

Gov. Mike DeWine previously outlined some of the details regarding the contests intended to encourage Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting on May 26, the state will announce a winner of the drawing for adults who received at least one vaccine. This announcement will happen every Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. for five weeks during a one-minute slot conducted by the Ohio Lottery.

Also on May 26, Ohio will announce the winner of a drawing for anyone 17 and under who has been vaccinated. The winner will receive a full, four-year scholarship to a state university. This will happen every Wednesday, for five straight Wednesdays.

The pool of names will be taken from the voter registration database made available from the Ohio Secretary of State. For those not in the database, primarily anyone 17 and under, the state will create an electronic portal on May 18 for people to sign up.

