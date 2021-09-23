2PM: Gov. DeWine expected to announce vaccine incentives for younger Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday where he is scheduled to discuss vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans.

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

The vaccine has been started in 17.84% of Ohioans aged 19 and under, and in 47.35% of Ohioans aged 20 to 29, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health. Less than half of Ohio's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — 5,795,717 Ohioans have been fully vaccinated to date, which is 49.58% of the state's population.

