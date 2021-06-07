3:30 PM: Ohio Department of Health gives briefing on COVID-19 vaccine myths and fertility

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a briefing Monday to discuss the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and fertility.
The virtual briefing will take place at 3:30 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:
Vanderhoff will be joined by:
- Lisa Egbert, MD, Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Paragon Women's Care; President, Ohio State Medical Association
- Neel Parekh, MD, Urologist specializing in men’s infertility, Cleveland Clinic
Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.
