3:30 PM: Ohio Department of Health gives briefing on COVID-19 vaccine myths and fertility

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 07, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a briefing Monday to discuss the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and fertility.

The virtual briefing will take place at 3:30 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

Vanderhoff will be joined by:

  • Lisa Egbert, MD, Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Paragon Women's Care; President, Ohio State Medical Association
  • Neel Parekh, MD, Urologist specializing in men’s infertility, Cleveland Clinic

