4PM: Ohio Department of Health to discuss 3rd vaccine doses for immunocompromised individuals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be holding a news conference and speaking to the media about the CDC's recommendation that immunocompromised individuals receive a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, a key advisory group with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to recommend a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines for certain immunocompromised Americans over the age of 12.

The 11 members on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend the booster shot for the at-risk group.

