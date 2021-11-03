Akron Children's now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children 5-11

AKRON, Ohio — Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emergency use authorization for the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series for children ages 5 to 11, Akron Children’s Hospital announced Wednesday it will begin to offer the vaccine to the newly eligible age group.

Beginning Wednesday, appointments can be made for children five and older at Akron Children’s community vaccination clinics on its Akron and Beeghly campuses.

The hospital will also continue offering the vaccines in schools to students with a parent’s consent. To date, the Division of School Health Services has vaccinated students across 20 districts through Summit, Portage, Stark, Mahoning, Columbiana and Wayne counties.

By mid-November, Akron Children’s plans to offer the vaccine at its primary care offices in its 35-county service area and at Urgent Care locations.

“We have learned so much from our vaccine experience this year. What we know is that we need a portfolio of options for families,” said Dr. Michael Bigham, chief quality officer for Akron Children’s. “We are committed as an organization to make the vaccine available at local schools, our hospital campuses in Akron and the Mahoning Valley, our urgent cares, and at our pediatrician offices. We are trying to make sure we have many options available for easy access to the vaccine that are close to home.”

