Case Western Reserve University study supports need for booster shot

CLEVELAND — Researchers at Case Western Reserve University are warning some of the protection the vaccine offers at-risk populations may be fading, according to a new study.

Researchers studied blood samples of 120 nursing home residents in Ohio and 92 caregivers who all received the Pfizer vaccine.

Results showed after six months, residents' antibody levels decreased more than 80%. The results were the same in seniors as they were in caregivers, no matter their age.

Dr. David Canaday, professor of medicine, said the findings showed the need for a booster shot, especially as the delta variant spreads.

“As people's antibodies drop, they definitely appear to be more susceptible to getting COVID-19 disease. But if we can get your antibodies up, get your immune system boosted, you can get back that higher amount of protection that you had when you were closer to getting the vaccine in the first place.”

Canaday said his research team presented its findings to the federal COVID-19 task force and the CDC director days before the White House said Americans should get a booster shot. An FDA Committee will hold a hearing later this month to discuss authorizing that shot for the general public.

