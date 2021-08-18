Cleveland Clinic offering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised patients

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is now accepting appointments to eligible patients with compromised immune systems to receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose of COVID-19 to immunocompromised individuals who have received their first two doses of an mRNA vaccine.

The third dose must be given at least 28 days after a patient’s second dose. The third dose can provide added protection from severe illness or death from COVID-19 in patients who may have a weakened response to vaccination due to certain medical conditions or medications.

The Cleveland Clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose option.

CDC guidance states that if the same COVID mRNA vaccine product as the first two doses is not available, a different mRNA vaccine may be given as the 3rd dose, provided the patient is age-eligible for that product.

Patients can schedule appointments through MyChart or by calling 216-448-4117. More info can also be found here.

