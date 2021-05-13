Cleveland Hopkins Airport to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CLEVELAND — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The airport is teaming up with the Cleveland Department of Public Health to vaccinate staff and residents.

The clinic will be held on May 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Airport staff and their family members will receive the Moderna vaccinate at the airports FSS Building on West Hangar Road.

Passengers will receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccinate at the main terminal.

The entire process should take 30-45 minutes, according to officials.

