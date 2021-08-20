Cleveland Metropolitan School District hosting vaccination clinics at several schools through August

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Cleveland Department of Public Health are teaming up to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to students and families during the last week in August.
The free vaccination clinics are available to anyone 12 years or old. Walk-ins are welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 26
East Tech High School—2439 East 55 Street from 2 to 5 p.m.
Garrett Morgan Campus—4600 Detroit Avenue from 2 to 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug, 27
Ginn Academy—655 East 162nd Street from 2 to 5 p.m.
John Marshall Campus—3952 West 140th Street from 2 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Cleveland School of the Arts—2075 Stokes Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Max Hayes High School—2211 West 65th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The second dose will be administered between Sept. 16 to 18.
Those who get vaccinated will be entered in raffles for a chance to win bikes, pro sports tickets and Walmart gift cards.
