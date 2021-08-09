Cleveland State University requiring masks, regardless of vaccination status, in all campus buildings

CLEVELAND — Beginning Monday, masks will be required at all times inside Cleveland State University buildings.

The mask mandate applies to all students, faculty and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Anyone who is not vaccinated is expected to wear masks outdoors when physical distancing is not possible, the university said.

Cleveland State said there are some circumstances where a mask is not always practical, such as the following situations:



When actively eating in a dining hall

When a student is alone in their residence hall room with their roommate(s). (Students are expected to wear masks in common areas.)

When a faculty or staff member is working alone in a private office or outdoors.

When a student, faculty, or staff member has been granted a medical or religious accommodation to not wear a mask, that has been approved in writing by the appropriate university officials.

