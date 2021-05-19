COVID-19 vaccination rates grow in Ohio after Vax-a-Million lottery announcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health said that COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to grow after the announcement for the Vax-a-Million lottery.

“Governor DeWine’s announcement of Ohio Vax-a-Million one week ago today was exactly what we needed to reinvigorate interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. “After the announcement, our preliminary data shows that more than 113,000 Ohioans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.”

By comparison, during the same time period the previous week, approximately 74,000 Ohioans had received their first dose, meaning the recent period marks a 53% increase from the time period before the announcement.

“We are seeing increasing numbers in all age groups, except those 80 and older, who are highly vaccinated already,” said McCloud. “Although the rate among that group is decreasing, it is doing so at a less rapid pace, demonstrating some positive impact even in that group.”

The state reported that more than a million people have registered for the Vax-a-Million drawings.

