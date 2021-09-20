COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 could be 'a game changer' for schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Masks, social distancing and good hygiene are Paula Fields' first-line of defense against the coronavirus.

"So, with that being the case, no one has gotten sick. So, there's no reason for me to try to fix anything that's not broken," said Fields.

The mom of a blended family of six, with children ages one to 20, has zero interest in getting any of her children vaccinated – those who are eligible now or those who might be able to down the road.

She said she just doesn't think it works and worries about what's in the vaccine.

"I am a very holistic person. So, when my kids get sick I'm going to the eucalyptus oil. When they get ear infections, I'm sweet oil. I'm never the person who was interested in getting anything put to me that was not already,” said Fields.

Fields shared her stance following Pfizer's announcement that its shot for children ages five-to-11 is safe and effective.

The company requested emergency use authorization from the FDA at a time when more sick children are showing up in intensive care units across Northeast Ohio.

"These children, almost all of them have not been vaccinated, even though they are at ages where they can be vaccinated, 12 and older,” said Dr. Frank Esper with the Center for Pediatric Infectious Disease at the Cleveland Clinic.

He said the vaccine for younger children, which is a third of the adult dose, could roll out by the beginning of November.

"You're going to see a lot of families go with the vaccine," said Esper.

The timing of the two-shot vaccine could be a potential game-changer for schools coming back from winter break.

"When you start talking about what's happening next year, second-semester things like that, that's when I think we're going to see the best benefit," said Esper.

Joe Kubinski, who has two daughters, said he's open to the idea of vaccinating them against COVID-19.

“I'd consider it for them, but they're still too young. So, she's going to be turning four here soon. And this one's two. So, you know, but if they're of age, I'd probably consider for them, you know, why not,” said Kubinski.

Despite continued pleas from doctors like Esper to vaccinate the children who can be, Fields's plan of attack against COVID-19 will never include needles.

"My faith is too strong in God," said Fields.