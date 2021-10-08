Cuyahoga County to host vaccine clinics for COVID-19 booster shots

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced they will be hosting vaccine clinics for COVID-19 booster shots.

The clinics will start on Oct. 12 and there will be up to 750 appointments available at each one.

To be eligible for the Pfizer booster, you must meet the following requirements:



You received your second dose of Pfizer at least six months prior to the date of the booster clinic. You cannot receive a Pfizer booster if you received doses of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You are at least 18 years old.

You meet one of the criteria below:

You are at least 65 years old or a resident in a long-term care setting. You are 50-64 years old and have certain underlying medical conditions. You are 18-49 years old and have certain underlying medical conditions. You are at least 18 years old and are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of your job or institutional living setting.

The clinics will take place on the following days at the following locations:



Tuesday, October 12: Word Church, 18903 S Miles Rd, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128. Clinic hours will be 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Registration is now open.

Word Church, 18903 S Miles Rd, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128. Clinic hours will be 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Registration is now open. Tuesday, October 19: Tri-C Western Campus Recreation Center, 11000 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44130. Parking Lot D. Clinic hours will be 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Registration is now open.

Tri-C Western Campus Recreation Center, 11000 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44130. Parking Lot D. Clinic hours will be 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Registration is now open. Tuesday, October 26: Word Church, 18903 S Miles Rd, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128. Clinic hours will be 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Registration will open on October 13, 2021.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.