Giant Eagle Pharmacy to begin walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

CLEVELAND — Beginning Monday, May 10, Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations will no longer require appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations and will instead switch to a walk-in appointment model.

Eligible patients 18 and older who want the COVID-19 vaccination will be able to visit their local Giant Eagle Pharmacy with a valid form of identification and medical insurance information.

The vaccine will be administered at each location during pharmacy hours.

With the switch to walk-in appointments, specific appointment times will no longer be available to schedule at Giant Eagle locations.

The walk-in vaccination model will take place at all Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations.

