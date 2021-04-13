Gov. DeWine, Ohio Department of Health advising vaccine providers to pause using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and officials at the Ohio Department of Health are advising all vaccine providers in the state to temporarily stop using the Johnson & Jonson vaccine after the CDC and the FDA recommended a pause following reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ABC News reports that in a statement, Johnson & Johnson wrote that safety was the company's top priority and that it met regulatory standards for reporting the adverse effects of its products.

"We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with COVID-19 vaccines," the company said in its statement. "At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. We continue to work closely with experts and regulators to assess the data and support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public."

DeWine said in a news release that the officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following the situation closely.

On Tuesday, the FDA and the CDC will hold a media briefing.

