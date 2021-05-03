Gov. Mike DeWine exempts fully vaccinated employees at nursing homes from regular COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With vaccinations continuing to be administered across the state of Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new order regarding the mandates on COVID-19 testing for employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

DeWine announced Monday that fully vaccinated employees of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are now exempt from normal routine COVID-19 testing at those facilities.

Staff who are not fully vaccinated will have to continue to be tested twice a week.

"We do know that when staff is not vaccinated that does increase the odds of the virus getting into the nursing home," DeWine said.

The governor said the state is still continuing to make the vaccine readily available for all employees and residents at Ohio's nursing homes and assisted living facilities should they want it.