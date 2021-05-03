Watch
CoronavirusVaccinating Ohio

Actions

Gov. Mike DeWine exempts fully vaccinated employees at nursing homes from regular COVID-19 testing

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Dunham/AP
Care home resident Joan Potts, aged 102, is seen through a viewing screen installed for residents to safely receive visits from family members, as she speaks to Dr. Jane Allen after receiving her first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Wimbledon Beaumont Care Home, run by Barchester, in south west London, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Nursing homes
Posted at 2:24 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 15:25:12-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With vaccinations continuing to be administered across the state of Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new order regarding the mandates on COVID-19 testing for employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

DeWine announced Monday that fully vaccinated employees of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are now exempt from normal routine COVID-19 testing at those facilities.

Staff who are not fully vaccinated will have to continue to be tested twice a week.

"We do know that when staff is not vaccinated that does increase the odds of the virus getting into the nursing home," DeWine said.

The governor said the state is still continuing to make the vaccine readily available for all employees and residents at Ohio's nursing homes and assisted living facilities should they want it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.