How to watch the 3rd Vax-a-Million $1 million drawing results live tonight

This week’s drawing included 3,362,203 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million, and 143,604 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered for a college scholarship.

This week marks an increase of 136,414 adult entries and 10,701 scholarship entries from the previous week.

The results of the drawing were provided to the Ohio Department of Health to verify winners ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

The Vax-a-Million program, which is being run by the Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health, is awarding one vaccinated adult Ohio resident with $1 million each Wednesday for five weeks. This is the third week and third Vax-a-Million drawing. The names of the winners will be announced live on-air during a special Ohio Lottery broadcast on News 5 Cleveland at 7:29 p.m. each Wednesday.

The winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university will also be announced Wednesday night; that winner is drawn from a pool of vaccinated Ohioans aged 12-17.

